Immunization Exemptions for College
A tool to help you know the likelihood of obtaining an exemption before you apply
Jun 3
Center For Public Transparency
Immunization Exemption Degrees of Certainty
The Certainty That the Exemption Will Be “Approved”
Jun 3
Center For Public Transparency
The Challenge With Obtaining Immunization Exemptions for Healthcare Degrees
Disclaimer
Jun 3
Center For Public Transparency
Methodology for Investigating Immunization Exemptions for Universities in the US
Disclaimer
Jun 3
Center For Public Transparency
February 2025
Legally Defining Religious Belief
The Statutory Definition Is Far More Expansive and Accommodating Than Common Understanding
Feb 3
Center For Public Transparency
January 2025
Health “Requirements” for Ohio Public Schools Require Your Consent
Rights and Obligations Regarding Enrollment
Jan 7
Center For Public Transparency
Summary of All Health Requirements for Public Schools in Ohio and Their Guaranteed Exemptions
Untangling the Net of Authorizations, Requirements, Permissions and Exemptions of Ohio’s Health Requirement Laws for Public Schools
Jan 7
Center For Public Transparency
