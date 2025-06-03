Disclaimer

The author of this article is not an attorney and not authorized to practice law in any state. Nothing presented in this document is to be taken as legal advice. Everything presented here is personal opinion derived from research and is for informational purposes only. Please reach out centerforpublictransparency@gmail.com for clarification or recommended revisions or additions. Please consider donating if you found this information useful and want to further the mission.

Introduction

As discussed in Exemption Types Do Not Equate to Certainty, (yet to be published) there is a huge gap in knowing what exemption exists in a given state vs understanding whether or not it applies to one’s situation and whether or not it is certain that one qualifies. First, an exemption doesn’t provide any relief to one that isn’t aware of its existence. Second, even if they are aware, it doesn’t provide them any relief if they don’t believe they qualify or have any idea of how to exercise it even if they suspect they are qualified. But it is this entire lack of transparency regarding exemptions that is the basis for this entire investigation of exemptions and how they are perceived by the public. Why such a mystery? Why are the requirements laid out so precisely and exemptions either omitted completely or relegated as special treatment for a very small group of people with certain qualifications? The very purpose of The Center’s mission is to obliterate the mystery, the utter lack of transparency by bringing omitted information out into the spotlight so every citizen can understand their rights in the matter and how to exercise them.

Analysts at The Center have decided that it makes more sense to describe exemptions in terms of the certainty that an exemption can be obtained. And as explained in How to Determine that an Exemption is Guaranteed (yet to be published), a great deal of effort was put in reviewing the laws and rules and procedures for processing exemptions in each state or at each university to confirm exactly whether or not an exemption “request” could be denied. In other words, how certain could one be that once an exemption “request” was submitted it was certain to be “approved.” Another article to consult to explain why words like “request” and “approve” are in quotes is The Curious Misapplication of Certain Words Regarding Immunization Exemptions (yet to be published) that demonstrates that in many situations, state legislators and health departments have misapplied certain words in their laws that guarantee exemptions by proving mechanisms by which parents can notify schools of their decision to disguise the right to provide notice as “requests” that must be “approved” even though they are guaranteed and must be approved by law.

Therefore, to address the lack of transparency and to make abundantly clear how exceptions are handled in each state, and to remove the mystery surrounding them, the following definitions are emphasized when describing exemptions provided by any entity regardless of the type of exemption:

Voluntary

This term is used to describe a situation in which an entity recommends immunizations and it is up to the student whether or not to get them or the school requires students or parents to sign a declination form if they don’t want them. Mainly seen at the university level, some of these universities may have reporting requirements required by law, but the requirement to report does not obligate the student to get immunized.

Some universities, many in Michigan, Wisconsin, Idaho and Florida, among others, do not list any immunization requirements for enrollment. In such a case, the decision whether or not to vaccinate is solely up to the student.

Other universities, and usually when only the meningitis immunization is required for student housing, require that any student who declines the meningitis immunization must do so in writing. When a declination is required, there is usually no requirement to claim an objection, whether philosophical or religious, but rather simply to decline.

Guaranteed

This term is used when a “request” for an “exemption” cannot be denied. See The Curious Misapplication of Certain Words Regarding Immunization Exemptions (yet to be published) for a discussion of how these terms are used in a misleading way and lead to people having assumptions that the exemptions are not guaranteed when in fact they are. Once the requester claims an exemption with this degree of certainty by actively implementing the exemption process, as long as they have filled out the form correctly, for example, by signing it, identifying the person to be exempt and dating it, the exemption is guaranteed once the form is submitted. The reviewer of the form is not authorized by state law (or sometimes university policy) to refuse any such request other than to inform the requester that it has not been completed correctly and to inform them of the deficiencies.

Often, for guaranteed exemptions, the requester only needs to agree to a pre-written statement such as “I attest that immunization is contrary to my bona fide religious beliefs” or check a box that says “philosophical objection” or “religious objection” or provide a statement to the same. Such a statement, under these circumstances, appears to be for documentary purposes only.

If you are in a state that is designated as guaranteed by The Center and you are required to provide a written statement, it is suggested that you reach out to your local organization for guidance on what is expected for that statement. These organizations cannot provide legal advice, but some of them do provide guidance for how to provide a statement that complies with state law. The state organizations can be found on each of the Child Care (yet to be published), K-12 (yet to be published) and College Immunization Exemption pages.

One might assume that philosophical exemptions would be treated in this way since there is no requirement for a religious claim and therefore no requirement to prove membership of a church or a recognized denomination, submit a letter from a clergy member or quote religious texts there is simply only the requirement to claim that one is opposed in some way. But this is in fact how both philosophical and religious exemptions are also treated for child care and K-12 exemptions in all 44 of the 46 states (there are currently four states that only have medical exemptions) that have non medical exemptions. In those 44 states, once the claim is made by filling out the state form or turning in a written statement from a parent, the exemption is executed and it cannot be denied other than to inform the requester that they didn’t fill out the form properly. See the Child Care (yet to be published) and K-12 (yet to be published) Exemptions page for more clarification. Also see How to Determine that an Exemption is Guaranteed (yet to be published) for more details.

Both philosophical and some religious exemptions are also treated this way at the university level. However, there is at least one university that actually scrutinizes philosophical exemptions which means such a request would be reviewed and could even be denied. The requirements are much less uniform at the university level, the states vary from all universities guaranteeing exemptions to a mixture of universities guaranteeing and scrutinizing, to states where all universities scrutinize. There are options to attend university where exemptions are guaranteed in 44 states, 45 if DC is included. And there are religious exemptions available in 48 states, 49 if DC is included. See Immunization Exemptions for College page for more clarification.

One would think that a medical exemption would fall under this category as guaranteed. Surely a school district would be required to honor a signed statement by a physician, right? But, while it is the case in all of the states that offer religious and/or philosophical exemptions for child care and K-12, and for universities that do the same, it is not the case in the four K-12 states CA, NY, ME and CT that have medical only exemptions. In CA, physician written exemptions can be overruled by a state agency and many physicians are very leery of writing exemptions. And from feedback received from parents and advocacy groups in other states, it is becoming harder and harder to find physicians willing to write exemptions. So, it is not necessarily true that a school district would refuse a medical exemption, it appears that one cannot assume that if a medical exemption is permitted in that state that it is possible to get one. It is just something that cannot be taken for granted and therefore cannot be considered “guaranteed.”

Scrutinized

This term is used when the exemption request is not guaranteed. At the child care and K-12 levels, The requester is required to write a statement. It appears that in the two states of IL and NM (and DC) that scrutinize, simply including the word “religious” in the statement may be all that is required for the request to qualify under state law. If this is your case, it is recommended, again, that you reach out to the state or local organizations that are familiar with the processes in those areas for guidance in any of the child care, K-12 or college maps listed above. For the universities, the requester may be required to answer questions and/or write statements that state more than they simply object due to religious beliefs. They must describe their belief and how it prevents them from accepting immunization. With few exceptions, the one claiming the exemption does not need to claim any membership of an organized religion or provide a letter from a religious leader. They simply need to describe, in their own words, what they believe and how it prevents them from getting immunized. Statements that are purely political, philosophical, or scientific will not be accepted as religious. The state organizations that can assist with the child care and K-12 scrutinized exemptions may not be able to help in this situation. So, for clarification on what exactly qualifies as a religious belief, refer to the article Legally Defining Religious Belief. And for guidance on writing religious statements for exemptions, see the exemption writing workshop conducted by A Voice For Choice Advocacy.

On the university exemptions page, “scrutinized” is sometimes referred to as “lightly scrutinized” and “heavily scrutinized.”

Lightly Scrutinized indicates that although the form is reviewed by a committee, it is likely that a simple statement stating one is religiously opposed is all that is necessary and in this case the exemption is almost treated as guaranteed as long as the statement contains the word “religious.”

Scrutinized indicates that the university is generally looking for a few sentences but more than a statement that simply says “immunizations are against my religious beliefs.”

Heavily scrutinized would indicate the request for a clergy letter and the need to answer multiple questions such as when was the last time you ever had an immunization, rather than just to write a statement of belief. Out of all the universities found so far that require clergy letters as their official policy, all but one said they would accept a personal written statement for people who don’t belong to a church or who aren’t a member of any organized denomination. And one even said they would accept a K-12 exemption form processed from another state meaning that many people who saw the requirement for a clergy letter would have assumed that they did not qualify when in fact it is possible that they were already qualified and by turning in an exemption form processed in their home state from K-12 would have guaranteed them an exemption at the university claiming in their website that one must provide a clergy letter in order to qualify.

When used for child care or K-12:

Scrutinized means that the parent or guardian or adult student is required to provide a written statement of religious objection that is reviewed by some authority, whether that is a school official in Illinois or a the State Department of Health in New Mexico or DC, to determine whether or not the statement qualifies. It appears from both feedback from parents in those states (and DC) along with evidence from record requests that in all three, that as long as the statement meets the criteria described above for “guaranteed,” such that one simply claims that they are religiously opposed according to the requirement of the law, their exemption is likely to be approved. It is critical that if you want to exercise an exemption in one of these areas that you reach out to the local organization for guidance.

Summary

Exemptions are mainly presented as philosophical, religious and medical, but that doesn’t provide any information on how to exercise them or how they are processed. Instead, the terms voluntary, guaranteed and scrutinized are used to provide a requester with a better level of confidence as to how likely they are to obtain the exemption desired. There are many situations at the university level where compliance is actually voluntary. And, as described, religious exemptions are more often than not guaranteed in practice and treated the same as philosophical exemptions. Because of this difference in actual practice from the perceived expectations based on the type, The Center feels it is more accurate to describe exemptions based on the degree of certainty that the exemption will be obtained rather than the actual type the exemption is presented as.