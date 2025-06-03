Disclaimer

The author of this article is not an attorney and not authorized to practice law in any state in the United States. Nothing presented in this document is to be taken as legal advice. Everything presented here is personal opinion derived from extensive research and is for informational purposes only. Feel free to reach out centerforpublictransparency@gmail.com for clarification or recommended revisions.

What’s on This Page

A map of the 50 states (including DC) shaded by colors indicating the degree of certainty that an exemption to immunizations at universities in a given state is likely to be guaranteed (does not include healthcare degrees)

A table, filterable , listing all of the universities in those states that have been investigated so far indicating the degree of certainty of the immunization exemption with a link to the school’s immunization requirements page, if it has one

A list of the states with their overall exemption status for people who prefer lists to maps

The Map

Non-medical exemptions are available at universities in 48 states (and DC) and 44 of those states (and DC) have at least one major public or private university with guaranteed exemptions.

The Table

The table allows you to filter a state to see the actual exemption status for the largest public and private universities in the state.

Exemption types:

NM - Nonmedical

R - Religious

P - Philosophical

M - Medical Only

T - Titers

W - Waiver/Declination

The List

For those of you who like to see a list, here is a breakdown of the map above but in list form.

States with Guaranteed Exemptions at All Universities

Arizona Arkansas Colorado Florida Idaho Iowa Kansas Louisiana Massachusetts Michigan Minnesota Montana North Carolina Oklahoma Oregon Rhode Island South Carolina Tennessee Texas Utah Vermont Virginia Wisconsin Wyoming

States With either Scrutinized or Guaranteed Exemptions at All Universities

All but One Private Guaranteed

Georgia Hawaii Maryland Missouri Nebraska North Dakota West Virginia Ohio South Dakota

All but One Public Guaranteed

Alabama Kentucky Washington

More Than One Private Scrutinize

District of Columbia New Mexico Nevada

More Than One Public Scrutinize

Alaska

Some Public and Private Scrutinize

California Delaware Indiana Mississippi

Many Public and Private Scrutinize

Pennsylvania

All Universities Scrutinize

Illinois New Hampshire New Jersey New York

States With No Religious or Philosophical Exemptions at Any Universities (Medical Only)