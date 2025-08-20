Guaranteed Immunization Exemptions for K-12
Even though they are presented as "requests" that must be "approved," most immunization exemptions for K-12 in the US are guaranteed.
Disclaimer
The author of this article is not an attorney and not authorized to practice law in any state. Nothing presented in this document is to be taken as legal advice. Everything presented here is personal opinion derived from research and is for informational purposes only. The results presented are representative of the current data collected and are subject to change as new data is obtained. Please reach out centerforpublictransparency@gmail.com for clarification or recommended revisions or additions. Please consider donating if you found this information useful and want to further the mission.
What’s on This Page
A map of the 50 states (including DC) shaded by colors indicating the degree of certainty that an exemption to immunizations for public and private K-12 schools in a given state is likely to be guaranteed.
A table, filterable, listing each state indicating the degree of certainty of the immunization exemption along with a link to a state form, if it exists, an indication of any special requirements, as well as a state organization that can provide further information, if it exists.
A list of the states with their overall exemption status for people who prefer lists to maps.
The Map
Non-medical (philosophical, religious, personal belief, etc) exemptions are available for K-12 schools in 46 states (47 including DC). The exemptions in 44 of those states are considered guaranteed by The Center regardless of whether they are typed as religious or philosophical.
The Table
The table allows you to filter a state to see the actual exemption status for each state, obtain the state form or an example of a written statement if one is available, and contact information for a state organization that might have additional information to provide.
Exemption types:
R - Religious
P - Philosophical
M - Medical Only
The List
For those of you who like to see a list, here is a breakdown of the map above but in list form.
States with Guaranteed Exemptions
Public and Private K-12 Guaranteed
Only Need to Sign a State Form
Alaska
Arizona
Arkansas
Delaware
Georgia
Hawaii
Idaho
Indiana
Iowa
Kentucky
Louisiana
Maryland
Minnesota
Mississippi
Missouri
Montana
Nebraska
Nevada
North Dakota
New Hampshire
Oklahoma
Rhode Island
Texas
Vermont
Virginia
Wisconsin
Wyoming
Must Take Online Module
Colorado
Oregon
Utah
Must Meet With County Health Department
Florida
Michigan
South Carolina
South Dakota
State Form Requires Written Statement
Alabama
Pennsylvania
Must Provide Own Written Statement
Kansas
Massachusetts
New Jersey
North Carolina
Requires Health Provider Signature
Tennessee
Washington
Only Public K-12 Guaranteed
Must Provide Own Statement or Use School’s Form
Ohio
Must Provide Own Written Statement
West Virginia
States/Territory With Scrutinized Exemptions
Public and Private Must Provide Religious Exemptions
DC
Illinois
New Mexico
States With Only Medical Exemptions
Covers Both Public and Private
California
New York
Connecticut
Maine
