Disclaimer

The author of this article is not an attorney and not authorized to practice law in any state. Nothing presented in this document is to be taken as legal advice. Everything presented here is personal opinion derived from research and is for informational purposes only. The results presented are representative of the current data collected and are subject to change as new data is obtained. Please reach out centerforpublictransparency@gmail.com for clarification or recommended revisions or additions. Please consider donating if you found this information useful and want to further the mission.

What’s on This Page

A map of the 50 states (including DC) shaded by colors indicating the degree of certainty that an exemption to immunizations for public and private K-12 schools in a given state is likely to be guaranteed.

A table, filterable , listing each state indicating the degree of certainty of the immunization exemption along with a link to a state form, if it exists, an indication of any special requirements, as well as a state organization that can provide further information, if it exists.

A list of the states with their overall exemption status for people who prefer lists to maps.

The Map

Non-medical (philosophical, religious, personal belief, etc) exemptions are available for K-12 schools in 46 states (47 including DC). The exemptions in 44 of those states are considered guaranteed by The Center regardless of whether they are typed as religious or philosophical.

The Table

The table allows you to filter a state to see the actual exemption status for each state, obtain the state form or an example of a written statement if one is available, and contact information for a state organization that might have additional information to provide.

Exemption types:

R - Religious

P - Philosophical

M - Medical Only

The List

For those of you who like to see a list, here is a breakdown of the map above but in list form.

States with Guaranteed Exemptions

Public and Private K-12 Guaranteed

Only Need to Sign a State Form

Alaska Arizona Arkansas Delaware Georgia Hawaii Idaho Indiana Iowa Kentucky Louisiana Maryland Minnesota Mississippi Missouri Montana Nebraska Nevada North Dakota New Hampshire Oklahoma Rhode Island Texas Vermont Virginia Wisconsin Wyoming

Must Take Online Module

Colorado Oregon Utah

Must Meet With County Health Department

Florida Michigan South Carolina South Dakota

State Form Requires Written Statement

Alabama Pennsylvania

Must Provide Own Written Statement

Kansas Massachusetts New Jersey North Carolina

Requires Health Provider Signature

Tennessee Washington

Only Public K-12 Guaranteed

Must Provide Own Statement or Use School’s Form

Ohio

Must Provide Own Written Statement

West Virginia

States/Territory With Scrutinized Exemptions

Public and Private Must Provide Religious Exemptions

DC Illinois New Mexico

States With Only Medical Exemptions

Covers Both Public and Private